1. Christmas Day isn’t until Friday, Dec. 25, however, The Courier News Team would like to wish all of our readers an early, Merry Christmas!

2. COVID-19 in Ohio as updated by the Ohio Department of Health, at 2 p.m., on Dec. 22, 2020. To date, there have been 637,032 total (confirmed/probable) COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

3. The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be hosting a drive-thru grocery distribution next week on Dec. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is being held at the county fairgrounds at 286 West Union Ave in Athens and is done in partnership with The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition. No I.D is required and everyone is welcome.

