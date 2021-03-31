Gov DeWine and Fran at VCHD

Governor DeWine and his wife Fran spoke with county commissioners about the availability of clean drinking water in the county during his visit to the Vinton County Health Department on March 29, 2021.

 By Alex Hulvalchick/Editor at The Vinton-Jackson Courier

1. Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran made a visit to the Vinton County Health Department to discuss vaccine rollout in the area and to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

2. The 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen Contest will be held on Saturday, April 3 at Jackson Middle School beginning at 7 p.m. Twelve young women will be competing for the title.

3. Installation of the new Emergency Warning System Siren began this week in McArthur. The siren will be placed at Wyman Park with the project being completed in a few weeks.

