1. COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Delayed. Due to last week’s winter weather, the Jackson County Health Department’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed. The health department is currently out of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but still has Johnson & Johnson for adults and Pfizer for ages 5-11. They will update the community when their next shipment is received.

2. The Vinton County Board of Education will meet Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

3. The Vinton County Health Department on Monday reported 75 active COVID-19 cases, 6 hospitalizations and 52 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

