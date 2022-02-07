1. COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Delayed. Due to last week’s winter weather, the Jackson County Health Department’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed. The health department is currently out of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but still has Johnson & Johnson for adults and Pfizer for ages 5-11. They will update the community when their next shipment is received.
2. The Vinton County Board of Education will meet Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education office.
3. The Vinton County Health Department on Monday reported 75 active COVID-19 cases, 6 hospitalizations and 52 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.