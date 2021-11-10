1. The Vinton County Health Department will be having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 Wednesday, Nov. 10. Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment. School excuses can be provided if needed. The department has free transportation if needed.

2. The Jackson County Women’s Club (formerly Lioness Club) will be opening their holiday candy store on Monday, Nov. 15, in downtown Jackson at 281 Main St. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The club’s candy is purchased in bulk from reputable candy companies, and they offer a wide variety, including sugar free, to choose from.

3. The Jackson High School Ironmen beat Eastmoor Academy 17-6 on the gridiron and will advance to a regional semifinal against Western Brown.

