1. Daylight Savings Time is starting on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. so be sure to spring forward all your clocks one hour.

2. Multiple food distributions are available this week for those in need. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank is hosting events Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. all March.

3. Beginning Thursday, March 11, Ohioans aged 50 and older as well as those with type two diabetes and end-stage renal disease are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

