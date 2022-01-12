1. PSA. Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson announced on Monday, Jan. 10, that due to issues with staffing, software and billing providers, the water late fee deadline is extended until 4:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 14.

2. Hamden Village Council‘s Monday, Jan. 10 meeting was canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals will host its first NFL playoff game since 2015 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15.

