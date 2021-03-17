1. The Lady Vikings High School Girls basketball team won runners up in the Division II State Championships making school history as the first team to make it to the finals. Photos from the semi-final and championship game can be found inside.
2. At home COVID-19 testing kits are available free of charge from a number of pharmacies in Jackson County.
3. Vaccine eligibility has opened up once again starting March 19th. Ohioans age 40 and older as well as those with cancer, COPD, kidney disease, heart disease, and obesity will be able to begin scheduling vaccines on Friday. By the end of the month, eligibility will be open to all Ohioans ages 16 and up.
