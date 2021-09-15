1. The Jackson Apple Festival will be celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The festival is scheduled to be held Sept. 21-25, 2021. Look inside this edition for a special commemorative booklet featuring stories, schedule of events, and more.
2. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners have canceled their Tuesday, Sept. 21, meeting due to the Jackson Apple Festival. Their next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 8:30 a.m.
3. The Vinton County Health Department reported 120 active COVID-19 cases in the county Monday, which is three fewer active cases than last week. Two additional deaths were reported, bring the total to 23 in Vinton County.
