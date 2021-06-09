1. Ohio has dipped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time since June of 2020 with the case rate earlier this week being 49.5 cases.

2. Free summer meal programs are being held in both Jackson and Vinton counties with further details inside this edition.

3. There will not be rabies vaccine clinics held in Jackson this year but local veterinarians assure pet owners that vaccines are viable for three years once administered. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments