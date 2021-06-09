1. Ohio has dipped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents for the first time since June of 2020 with the case rate earlier this week being 49.5 cases.
2. Free summer meal programs are being held in both Jackson and Vinton counties with further details inside this edition.
3. There will not be rabies vaccine clinics held in Jackson this year but local veterinarians assure pet owners that vaccines are viable for three years once administered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.