1. Immunization Clinic. The Jackson County Health Department will be holding a shot clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The health department will be giving the Covid Pfizer second doses to children 5-11 years old that are due for them, as well as flu shots and covid shots for anyone else that wants a booster or who has changed their mind and wants to begin the immunization series. This clinic will be open to the public on a walk-in basis; bring your health insurance card if you have one even though there won’t be any out-of-pocket charge to you.

2. On this day in history, Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner, shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy. At the time, Oswald was in the custody of Dallas police.

3. COVID booster shots have been approved by the Center for Disease Control for use by all adults over 18.

