1. The last Farmers to Families food distribution will take place on Feb. 26 at the Athens County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. No I.D. is required.

2. Vinton County dipped below the CDC’s high incidence level on Feb. 18, becoming the first county to do so. Holmes County followed on Feb. 22.

3. Jackson County Sheriff Ted Frazier attended a press conference in Columbus last week regarding House Bill 101. He showed support for the bill that is designed to help fund jail construction for rural Ohio counties.

