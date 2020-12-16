1. The statewide curfew has been extended until January 2, 2020 by orders of Governor Mike DeWine.

2. The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered this week at the Ohio State University Wexner Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

3. The Jackson Area Festivals and Events Organization has opened their annual holiday lights contest. Entries are due by Dec. 18th at 5 p.m. with judging taking place on Dec. 19th. Awards will be given on Dec. 20.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments