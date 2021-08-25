5fe9e9b071b61.image.jpg

1. COVID-19 Vaccine News. On Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its officially approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

2. Top 10 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen Finalists. During the 2021 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen contest over the weekend, Makayla Simpson, Annabelle Trumble, Tyleah Henderson, Carlie Baisden, Natalie Harwood, Callie Baisden, Hadly House, Saydie Newkirk, Hayzlee Brown and Alivia Brown placed in the top ten. These young ladies will complete again at the Jackson Apple Festival.

3. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Vinton County Health Department will be having a Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the health department.

