1. Jr. Fair Time! The Vinton County Jr. Fair returns this weekend starting Saturday, July 24 and running through Saturday, July 31.

2. 4-H Profiles. Look inside this edition on page A6 to learn more about four select Jackson County 4-H'er. The profile also features a photo of the 4-H'er with their animal.

3. Play ball! The Jackson County Black Sox won back-to-back USSAA state-tournaments, defeating the Buckeye Baseball club 6-5 in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

