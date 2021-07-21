1. Jr. Fair Time! The Vinton County Jr. Fair returns this weekend starting Saturday, July 24 and running through Saturday, July 31.
2. 4-H Profiles. Look inside this edition on page A6 to learn more about four select Jackson County 4-H'er. The profile also features a photo of the 4-H'er with their animal.
3. Play ball! The Jackson County Black Sox won back-to-back USSAA state-tournaments, defeating the Buckeye Baseball club 6-5 in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.