1. Steve Stivers, Ohio District 15 Representative, has announced his departure from Congress on May 16 to take over at President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. This change will trigger a special election in the district that includes Vinton County.

2. A Freeze Watch is in place for Jackson and Vinton counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22.

3. Jackson and Vinton counties are both participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24. More details about where to drop them inside.

