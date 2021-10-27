1. Trick or Treat! This year, Trick or Treat will be held in Jackson County the evening prior to Halloween, which is Saturday, Oct. 30. The local mayors have scheduled Trick or Treat hours between 5:30-7 p.m. in Coalton, Jackson and Oak Hill, while Wellston's hours will be 5-7 p.m.
2. Election Day is Nov. 2. Be sure to check with your local Board of Elections for information on voting locations. This edition of The Courier includes candidate profiles for people running for office in both Jackson and Vinton counties, as well as an overview of levies on ballots in each county.
3. Three-peat! The Vinton County High School Volleyball team won its third straight sectional championship.
