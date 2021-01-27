1. The Wellston Women’s Ecumenical Day of Prayer that is normally held the first Saturday in March has been canceled.
2. Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman has announced he will not be running for re-election citing the increased polarization of American politics as one of the reasons for his departure. Multiple politicians including both Steve Stivers and Bill Johnson has expressed interest in running for the seat.
3. The application window for Rural Relief Small Business Grants funded by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation is open from Jan. 26 until Feb. 2.
