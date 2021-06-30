1. Firework Displays. There will be four opportunities to catch a patriotic fireworks display over the Independence Day weekend. Jackson, McArthur, and Wellston will host fireworks on Saturday, July 3, while Oak Hill will host fireworks on Sunday, July 4. Each display takes place after dark (9:45 p.m. or 10 p.m.)
2. Wyman Park Fundraiser. An appreciation day was held in McArthur’s Wyman Park over the weekend. All monetary donations raised at the event will be put toward new surfacing, and playground equipment installation at Wyman Park. Look in a future edition of The Courier for a story, and photo page.
3. The Jackson County YMCA is hosting Camp Viking, a multi week camp for Vinton County kids aged six to twelve. The program runs through the end of July with a different theme planned each week.
