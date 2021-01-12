1. A movie is being filmed in McArthur by a local Vinton County High School graduate Dakota Dunn. The film is set to include many McArthur businesses and help boost the areas profile.

2. Due to supply chains finally meeting demand, the federal government will be releasing all reserved COVID-19 vaccine doses for order by states.

3. Most city and county offices in Jackson will be closed on Monday Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices are set to open the following day as scheduled.

