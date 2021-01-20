1. The inauguration ceremony for Joseph R. Biden is set to begin today, Jan. 20, 2021 at noon.

2. Beloved Oak Hill resident Harold E. “Buzz” Fisher, Jr. passed away last week on Jan. 15, 2021 at the age of 72.

3. COVID-19 vaccinations have begun for those 80 years of age or older. To schedule your vaccination, contact your county’s health department.

