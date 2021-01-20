1. The inauguration ceremony for Joseph R. Biden is set to begin today, Jan. 20, 2021 at noon.
2. Beloved Oak Hill resident Harold E. “Buzz” Fisher, Jr. passed away last week on Jan. 15, 2021 at the age of 72.
3. COVID-19 vaccinations have begun for those 80 years of age or older. To schedule your vaccination, contact your county’s health department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.