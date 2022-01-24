1. FOUND. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reported on Sunday, Jan. 23, around noon, that 17-year-old Michael “Mikey” Tilley was located safe. Tilley was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 20. He was last seen in the City of Jackson, in the vicinity of Church Street and Columbia Street in the early morning hours.
2. The Vinton County Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Feb. 15 at Vinton County Local Schools, 307 W. High St., Room 10, McArthur, OH 45651.
3. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They advance to the AFC Championship game, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30 in a rematch that will determine which team will play in Super Bowl LVI.
