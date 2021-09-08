1. The Jackson County Health Department is hosting two COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Jackson. The first clinic will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4-6 p.m. at the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church. The second clinic will be on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Parks Edge Event Center. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations will be available.
2. The Vinton County Health Department reported 36 additional COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 123 active cases. One death and two more hospitalizations were also reported, bringing those totals to 21 and 5, respectively.
3. The Vinton County Local Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 10 at the Vinton County Education Office, 307 West High Street, McArthur, OH 45651.
