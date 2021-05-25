1. The Oak Hill Festival of Flags is set to begin its 28th year from May 28 until May 31. Activities include a Bon Jovi Tribute Band, a Youth Fishing Tournament, and a pretty baby contest on top of the usual rides and concessions.
2. Monday, May 31, 2021 is Memorial Day. The holiday first began in 1868 and is celebrated each year on the last Monday in May.
3. A food distribution sponsored by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank is planned for Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until noon. Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.freshtrak.com.
