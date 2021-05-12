1. The 36th Annual Wild Turkey Festival was held this past weekend in McArthur making it the first festival held in the state since COVID-19 restrictions began. Photo galleries from each day are on our website (www.vintonjacksoncourier.com) with some of the best printed inside on page B6.
2. A verdict has been reached in a double homicide trial in Jackson County. A jury has found Lonnie L. Sheets, of Wheelersburg, guilty of five counts. Sentencing will come later. More about this trial will come through a story in a future edition.
3. The Oak Hill High School (OHHS) Prom was held Saturday, May 8, with a theme of “Puttin On The Ritz.” Madisen Conley was crowned Prom Queen, while Flint Barger was crowned Prom King.
