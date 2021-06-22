1. Governor Mike DeWine lifted the state of emergency order in Ohio as of Friday, June 18. The order was originally signed back on March 9, 2020. With health orders already lifted as well, this has little impact for the average Ohioan.

2. Mosquito spraying is scheduled for Wellston on Thursday, June 24 from 7-11 p.m. Anyone with respiratory issues should consider closing their windows and shutting off window unit air conditioners.

3. A motorcycle crash occurred on Wednesday, June 16 resulting in serious injury for the passenger. She was transported by Medflight to OSU Medical Center follwoing the crash.

