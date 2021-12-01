1. Road Closure. Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) in Washington Township will be closed starting Monday, Dec. 6, for a bridge replacement project. The closing is just west of State Route 327 in Jackson County and should last approximately two to three weeks dependent on the weather.
2. Christmas Events! Look inside this edition for more stories about Christmas-related events happening in Jackson, McArthur, Oak Hill, and Wellston this Saturday, Dec. 4.
3. The World Health Organization on Nov. 26 designated “Omicron” as a COVID-19 variant of concern. At this time, it is unclear if Omicron is more transmissible or if symptoms are more severe than other COVID variants such as the Delta variant.
