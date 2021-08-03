1. Fair results! Check pages A5, B3 and B4 for livestock show results from both the Jackson County Fair and Vinton County Jr. Fair.

2. Pig Iron Day! The 28th annual Pig Iron Day will take place at Jackson's Manpower Park on Saturday, Aug. 7. Stop by to enjoy food, music and check out some classic cars.

3. Ohio special election Tuesday: Tuesday, Aug. 3 was primary election day for Ohio's 15th Congressional District's special election. Be sure to check www.vintonjacksoncourier.com later this week for results.

