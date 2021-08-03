1. Fair results! Check pages A5, B3 and B4 for livestock show results from both the Jackson County Fair and Vinton County Jr. Fair.
2. Pig Iron Day! The 28th annual Pig Iron Day will take place at Jackson's Manpower Park on Saturday, Aug. 7. Stop by to enjoy food, music and check out some classic cars.
3. Ohio special election Tuesday: Tuesday, Aug. 3 was primary election day for Ohio's 15th Congressional District's special election. Be sure to check www.vintonjacksoncourier.com later this week for results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.