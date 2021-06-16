1. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank is hosting a mobile food distribution at the Jackson County fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. until noon. Proof of residency will be needed as well as pre-registration.

2. The Vinton County Lady Vikings are hosting a basketball camp for girls from grade two to eight. Details on how to sign up are inside this edition.

3. Our editor, Alex Hulvalchick, has taken a position as the editor of The Athens Messenger starting this week. While we search for a new editor, she will continue covering Vinton County.

