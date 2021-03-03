1. Ohioans age 60 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 4, 2021. Residents with conditions such as type one diabetes, pregnancy, and ASL are also now able to get vaccinated along with law enforcements, funeral services workers and childcare employees. Further details are included in our A1 story.
2. Farmers to Families Food Distribution program will continue until the end of March. They will be giving out food each Saturday from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds or while supplies last.
3. The Board of Trustees at The University of Rio Grande approved an affordable tuition plan that will lower tuition rates by more than 27 percent. Additional funds will also be placed into student support resources to focus on individual student needs.
