1. Groundhog Day. Yesterday, Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most beloved and furry seasonal weather-forecasting groundhog, saw his shadow Tuesday morning, thus predicting six more weeks of winter. Ohio’s official groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, didn’t see his shadow so spring is coming early. Legend has it that if the furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2, winter will last another month-and-a-half. If he doesn’t see it, spring will come early. Spring is “officially” set for March 20.

2. Governor Mike DeWine pushed the statewide curfew back to 11 p.m. with tentative plans to continue rolling it back as long as hospitalization numbers stay down.

3. The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be hosting multiple free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds. The next events are planned for Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

