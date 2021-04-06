1. Governor Mike DeWine has announced plans to get as many college students willingly vaccinated as possible before they travel back to their hometowns for summer break. He also announced the possibility of businesses partnering with local vaccine distributors in order to get employees vaccinated.

2. Jackson Apple Festival Queen Court has been chosen with Kaydee Brown as Queen, Kirsten Clark as 1st Attendant and McKinley Morris as 2nd Attendant. A photo gallery and video of the competition is available at vintonjacksoncourier.com.

3. Moonville Tunnel has been added to the National Register of Historic Places after a year long application process.

