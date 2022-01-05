1. Masking Policy Change. On Monday, Jan. 3, masks once again became mandatory at Jackson High School due to the increase of positive cases amongst students (15 positive/21 quarantined) and staff members (one positive). This policy change includes any athletic contest or any other activity held in the building. The district will be providing a mask for each student as has been past practice.
2. Meetings Canceled. Earlier this week, the Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee canceled its meetings that were set for Jan. 3-4. The meetings were canceled due to difficulties obtaining a quorum, which has been impacted by increases in coronavirus cases. The committee planned to discuss appointments for vacancies on Jackson City Council and Wellston City Council. A new meeting time will be announced at a future date.
3. Masking Policy Change. Wellston City Schools announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that until further notice, masks will be required to be worn at any and all Wellston City School District indoor athletic contests. Masks will be furnished to guests upon arrival at any athletic event.
