1. Water billing issues in McArthur. According to the Village of McArthur’s Facebook page, there have been reports of residents of the village not receiving their water and sewer bills. The issue derived from an issue at the offices in Columbus. All those who have not yet gotten their bill should call 740-596-4060 for information regarding their bill.
2. Some snowy fun! Look to page A6 for a photo spread featuring local children, pets, and even a female cardinal.
3. Winter Storm Watch. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jackson and Vinton Counties. The watch is in starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Two rounds of wintry precipitation are expected. The first is forecast to occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The second is forecast to occur Thursday night. Travel could be very difficult.
