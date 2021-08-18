1. Over the weekend, Karsyn Wheatley, Presley Childers, Sophia Smith, Sloan Hutchinson and Ava Fenwick were named the Top 5 Little Miss OHillCo Finalists. Those five finalists will complete again on Sept. 9 to narrow to a Top 3. Shelby Smith, Chenede Cardwell, and Aarolyn Dupree were named the Top 3 Jr. Miss OHillCo Finalists. All of these young ladies, along with the high school aged finalists, will be crowned on Sept. 11.
2. The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene will host its monthly free breakfast for veterans on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. This breakfast is open to all military veterans, active military personnel and their families.
3. The Jackson City School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6:45 p.m. at the Jackson City Schools District Office. The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss employment of personnel. This meeting will be in executive session with no action being taken.
