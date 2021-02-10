1. A fundraiser is being held for Stryder Bethel through Spring Street Sports. T-shirts are being sold for $15 to help support him and pay for his medical bills.

2. President’s Day will be observed on Monday, Feb. 15. Look inside this edition for a list of local holiday closings.

3. Second round vaccine distribution changes have been made by the Jackson County Health Department. Please look inside for details as to where and when residents should go for their second vaccine doses.

