1. County Fair Upcoming. The 166th annual Jackson County Fair will run Thursday, July 15, through Saturday, July 24. The Courier will feature extensive coverage of the Jackson County Fair online and in the next few weekly editions. Keep an eye out for photo galleries, show results, livestock sale results, and interviews with 4-H’ers.
2. History! On this day in 1968, Atlanta Braves slugger Henry “Hank” Aaron, hit his 500th home run of his career in a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
3. Meeting Notice. The Jackson County Commissioners have canceled their Tuesday, July 20, meeting. The next meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be on Tuesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. Meetings are open to the public.
