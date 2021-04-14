1. Mobile vaccine clinics were canceled in Vinton County this week due to the pause set for Johnson & Johnson vaccines across the country. The recommendation was made by the CDC and FDA in response to six cases of blood clots found in patients after receiving the vaccine. 2. The Jackson County Trout Festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 17. Gates will open at 6 a.m. with the final weigh in at 4 p.m. 3. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month with commissioners from both Jackson and Vinton counties adopting proclamations and resolutions in honor of the cause. Residents are encouraged to wear the color blue today to raise awareness.
