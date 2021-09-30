JACKSON — The 8th annual Kiwanis Apple 5K Run/Walk was held over the weekend with 51 people taking part.
The 5K was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, during the final day of the Jackson Apple Festival. Those in attendance that morning, enjoyed chilly fall weather.
The start and finishing point was next to the General Mills Stage. The course snaked through the downtown streets of the City of Jackson.
Below is the top award list:
Overall Male Results:
1st, Rob Ervin, age 52, finished the 5K with a time of 19:09.
2nd, Nathan McKenzie, age 32, finished the 5K with a time of 21:01.
3rd, Brandon Eby, age 24, finished the 5K with a time of 21:03.
Overall Female Results:
1st, Emma Newsom, age 23, finished the 5K with a time of 23:17.
2nd, Amanda Kelley, age 41, finished the 5K with a time of 24:28.
3rd, Ashlyn Denney, age 25, finished the 5K with a time of 25:20.
There were a total of 51 finishers (27 female, 24 males) at this year’s 5K.
View more results by visiting tristateracer.com/resultsdb.php?race_id=6671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.