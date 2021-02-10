JACKSON — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Jackson County.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 6:13 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Mazda MX6 with Michigan registration for a following too close violation on U.S Route 35. Criminal indicators were observed, and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.
A probable cause search revealed the contraband. Troopers seized 906 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $67,950.
The suspect, Trey Hammond, 25, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
