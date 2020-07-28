JACKSON — For the first time since War World II (1942-1945), the Jackson Apple Festival won’t be held the third week in September in downtown Jackson.
The Jackson Area Festival and Event (JAFE) Trustees announced with deep regret on Tuesday, July 21, that they made the final decision to cancel the 80th Jackson Apple Festival.
The festival is one of many large festivals across the state of Ohio that have decided to cancel amidst the global health pandemic known as COVID-19. Other local victims include the Oak Hill Festival of Flags, and the Wellston OHillCo Festival.
JAFE Trustee Chairman Bryan Davis explained that the trustees worked hard behind the scenes for months to try to find a way to make the festival work, however, increasing case counts of the virus locally and in Ohio made it impossible to conduct the festival safely.
“The decision comes with deep regret for local clubs, churches, organizations, schools, vendors, and businesses that will be impacted due to the revenue they gain from the week of the festival,” said Davis. “This decision was not made quickly or without much thought.”
Davis added, “There were several months of multiple meetings and a variety of plans to try and conduct a safe festival. However, it was determined that it was not feasible to provide a safe environment for all involved.”
The board of trustees would like to thank all of its sponsors, participants, and many people that help to make the festival such a success.
“We hope that you will support us once again in 2021, said Davis. “We would also like to extend a special thanks to Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston, and the Jackson County Health Department for all their efforts in trying to make a festival work this year.”
Davis explained that next year will now be considered the 80th year, so JAFE is planning a grand celebration for September 2021.
“We hope to have everyone there to celebrate eight decades of our beloved Apple Festival,” Davis concluded.
