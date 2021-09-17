JACKSON — The 8th annual Apple 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Jackson Area Kiwanis Club, has been scheduled.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, on the downtown streets of Jackson, using CHIP Timing and Finish Line photos.
Runners are grouped into male, and female and are each grouped as follows: 3-10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-25, 26-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-59, 60-69, 70 and older. Ribbons are given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each above age groups.
Special awards are given to the First Overall Male Runner and First Overall Female Runner. Walkers are all one age group for male, and one for female, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons plus a special award for the Overall Walker (Male or Female). Walkers must walk, no running.
Race will start in front of The Elks Club and small Apple Festival stage at 316 E. Main St. in Jackson. The cost of registration will be $30. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8 a.m.
More information about the 5K, call 740-710-2241 or 740-577-8257.
Note: Should the Apple Festival happen be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic a virtual run/walk will be offered.
