JACKSON — Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary since, al-Qaida, a Muslim militant group, hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.
On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with al-Qaida hijacked four airplanes and set about creating one of the most devastating terrorist attacks of all time.
Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
According to History.com, almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism.
Every year since the terrorist attacks, all across America, people stop and remember those who were lost — this year even more than ever.
The Jackson County Firefighters Association has put together a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Jackson High School’s Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11.
This event is open to all first responders (not just locals) and the public. You may participate or just come to support first responders and show remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day.
Below is the itinerary for events:
Jackson Fire Department Tower and Wellston Fire Department Tower have the flag raised to entry.
7:45 a.m. — Stadium open to the public. Honor Guard will present colors, National Anthem and remarks to begin the stair climb. During the stair climb, there will be six different moments of silence at times of the six major events that day. Each moment of silence will have music, prayer or announcements and will allow climbers a rest.
10:30 a.m. — Ceremony will close, and first responders will be available to talk to the public, show equipment and apparatus.
All are invited to attend.
