WELLSTON — Jackson County’s “40 et 8,” along with donors and volunteers, helped roughly 192 families with obtaining a Christmas Day meal.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the 40 et 8, an area non-profit, along with help from the Wellston High School boys basketball team, and cheerleaders, packed boxes of food items for the 40 et 8’s annual “Christmas Food Boxes” project.
“Sadly, due to COVID-19 and the lack of monetary donations we had to reduce the numbers of boxes we normally provide to the community,” explained Event Organizer Robin Johnson. “Our goal is to increase this number for the 2021 Food Box Giveaway back up to 250 families.”
The boxes include a whole chicken, milk, instant potatoes, green beans, noodles, butter, stuffing mix, chicken broth, pumpkin pie. New this year was a bag of candy.
The project is held in conjunction with Wellston American Legion Post 371, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of The American Legion. The local chapter of the 40 et 8 has spearheaded this event since 1947.
Also, the project received help this year from the RSVP of the Ohio Valley, who partnered with the East-West Food Rescue to provide “Farmers to Families” food box items to designated partner organizations. That partnership added fresh produce (apples, carrots, onions, sweet potatoes), shelf-stable milk, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, and butter.
The boxes of food were distributed to the families on Dec. 19 via drive-thru style. Receiving boxes were families from the Jackson and Wellston areas.
