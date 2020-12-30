JACKSON — In true 2020 fashion, snow began to fall on Christmas Eve, which amounted to a “White Christmas Day” in southern Ohio.
For the first time in at least ten years, everyone in Jackson and Vinton Counties woke up to snow on December 25.
The National Weather Service had released a day early that on Thursday, Dec. 24, a winter storm warning would go into effect for southern Ohio.
Meteorologists were expecting heavy snow starting on Christmas Eve with accumulations of 3 to 7 inches locally. The storm started as rain, and eventually changed to snow by early evening on Dec. 24.
The snow fell quickly, and roadways became covered. This resulted in travel being difficult, even hazardous.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain both issued snow emergency levels as Christmas Eve progressed.
At one point during the evening, both Fraizer and Cain, each issued level 3 snow emergencies in their respective counties.
A level 3 meant that “all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”
On Christmas Day morning, the National Weather Service had canceled the winter storm warning for Jackson and Vinton Counties and replaced it with a winter weather advisory. Then later that evening a special weather statement was issued for much of southern Ohio due to the refreezing of melted snowfall, and slush across area roadways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.