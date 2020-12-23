Bagging food

Church members are pictured bagging food for those less fortunate.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The long-standing ministry of yuletide giving with local volunteers coming together to bag food for needy families in the area, prevailed in Jackson again, despite the ongoing health pandemic.

Church members spent time in the Christ United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 16, assembling the food from a number of goods collected.

This year, End Christmas Hunger was a partnership between the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church (JCUMC), the Jackson Food Pantry, and RSVP of the Ohio Valley, along with many area churches, community organizations, businesses, and schools. Everyone came together to collect or donate food or monetary donations for the project.

Several items were donated and given to families including a Christmas ham, which was donated by Bellisio Foods, Inc. Some of the other items included bread, margarine, and a dozen eggs.

A total of 327 families ended up receiving a large bag or two of food, depending on family size, that added up to a Christmas meal. Larger families received two hams instead of one.

A project organizer said families were identified through the Senior Citizens Center, Jackson City Schools, Job and Family Services, Integrated Services, the Homelessness Committee, HeadStart, and Hope Haven, as well as RSVP and DAV.

The Christmas food bags project is a long-standing tradition in the JCUMC. Some credit the Henry family, who were the former owners of the Henry Grocery Store in Jackson, with starting the project.

The Henry family (Ms. Kendra Henry) continues to honor their late family members Kenny and Katie Henry, by donating all of the bread for the bags.

The bags of food were distributed to the families on Dec. 16-17 in a drive-thru fashion.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

