More than 6% of Jackson County residents have an active warrant, compared to less than 2% of Ohio residents. Public Defender Tim Young said these figures might be deceiving.
Young said Jackson County does not have a higher than average number of active cases, which means that many of the warrants are likely not being actively pursued. Some warrants in Jackson County date back to the late 1990s and are for people born in the 1920s.
Some counties may get rid of low-level warrants after about five years, while others may keep the records for much longer, or may never get rid of them. There are no statewide guidelines for how long a warrant record should be kept.
“One of the benefits of technology is that you can keep everything forever,” Young said. “We used to have to get rid of records after a certain amount of time because we didn’t have the space to store it all. Now, we never have to throw anything away.”
Young works for the Ohio Office of the Public Defender (OPD). If counties chose to not have their own public defender office, they can choose to contract the service to the state. Young said this works best for many rural counties. Several southeastern counties in Ohio, including Jackson, Athens, Thrumble and Pike counties, choose to do this.
The lawyers are still local to the county they serve, but OPD handles the administrative aspects, which lifts a burden from the 10 counties it serves. OPD assists with about 375,000 cases per year.
Another reason for the high number of warrants in Jackson is the high rate of poverty. If a person does not show up for trial for a warrant they have, they could be issued a bench warrant. In a county where transportation can be hard to come by for many, this can be difficult to avoid.
“I’ve always thought those were misplaced. This should be administrative,” Young said. “I don’t know why we are issuing warrants to collect money. It seems wrong to charge more for being in poverty, but that’s my personal opinion.”
Areas with high rates of poverty often have a higher transient population, which can make it hard for law enforcement and the courts to close a warrant.
Court costs are a civil matter and a person cannot be jailed for not paying them. Court fines are criminal matters and incarceration can be the result if they are not paid. Fines are usually discretionary, unless they are mandated based on the crime.
A person can be jailed for not paying court issued fines. Each day spent incarcerated lowers the fine by $50. A person cannot be ordered to serve jail time if they have been deemed ‘unable to pay.’
“A $100 fine in one month can be destabilizing,” Young said. “That kind of money can be hard to come up with.”
According to the Ohio Supreme Court, a judge may consider a person ‘unable to pay’ if their household income is at or below 125% the federal poverty line. For a family of four, this means that the household income would have to be $27,750 or less.
