 Photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced March 4 that $25.9 million in grant funding would be awarded to health care providers around the state in an effort to both create and expand school-based health centers.

Adena Health Systems, which has a health center at the Jackson Middle School, received $303,364 as part of the grant program.

“Studies have shown that health and wellness are interconnected,” Dewine said. “A student who is not healthy or who is chronically absent is not able to achieve their full potential. These partnerships between healthcare providers and schools supports the whole child and ensures that every child may realize their full potential.”

The Ohio Department of Health awarded 15 contracts, totaling $25,910,983, to both create 29 new school-based health centers and expand services in 107 existing centers, a press release said.

The new and expanded clinics will provide primary care services and preventative care in the school setting. Some of the expanded clinics will add vision, dental, behavioral health and other healthcare services.

These clinics eliminate many barriers to obtaining care including transportation; parents missing time at work and lack of a provider or medical home. In many cases, they also limit the time out of the classroom, the release continued.

The release listed several advantages of having a school-based health care center, which included the following:

"An accessible, connected community of caring adults around each student to keep them in class and learning.

  • and learning.
  Preparing the whole student for future success.
  Families have a convenient, consistent way for their student to receive needed care and maximize their class time.
  • are and maximize their class time.
  • Eac

h student can have greater access to clinicians and therefore increased effic

  • acy of treatment.
  More students can be treated by existing school healthcare providers in a more efficient manner."

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with additional funding coming through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

The Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health will help manage funds and construction, the release added.

