JACKSON — The Adena Family Medicine – Ironmen Clinic reopened on Monday, Feb. 22, giving Jackson residents another option for close-to-home care.
The clinic, located within Jackson Middle School at 21 Tropic St., Jackson, had been temporarily shut down as staff were redeployed to assist in other areas of the health system due to COVID-19.
The Adena Family Medicine – Ironmen Clinic is open to the public, as well as designed to meet the primary care needs of Jackson City School students and district staff.
The clinic is open for appointments or walk-ins: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Beginning April 9, it will be open 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Fridays as well.
Adena-employed certified nurse practitioner Madison Mercer operates the Ironmen Clinic and provides services consistent with primary care, including:
· Treatment of acute illness such as ear/sinus infection, cold, flu, cough, sore throat;
· Chronic disease management including diabetes and asthma;
· Behavioral health treatment such as anxiety, depression and ADHD/ADD;
· Comprehensive annual wellness exams and sports physicals;
· Immunizations and disease prevention;
· On-site testing for blood sugar, strep throat, flu, hearing, vision and more;
· Lab specimen collection (including blood draws); and
· Reproductive health needs.
To accommodate non-school affiliated patients, and for the protection of children and staff, an outside entrance is available to give patients direct access to the clinic.
The Adena Family Medicine – Ironmen Clinic accepts self-pay, Medicaid as well as most forms of insurance.
For more information, or to request an appointment, call 740-286-7869 or visit www.adena.org/ironmen.
