After Assault, Vinton BOE Demands Harsh Penalties for Bad Behavior

Vinton County Schools Superintendent Rick Brooks (end of table) and the county Board of Education met twice last week to discuss how to improve discipline and strengthen the penalties for students’ bad behavior. BOE amended the Student Handbook so as make punishment less discretionary, more mandatory.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier

MCARTHUR – A father’s love for his daughter and public outcry has sparked change so as to ensure that discipline is more strict and less discretionary in the Vinton County School system.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments