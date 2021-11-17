JACKSON — The Jackson High School (JHS) Drama Club is inviting the community to a Wonderland near you as they bring to life the amazing adventures of a precocious little girl named Alice who travels to a strange land and encounters many peculiar creatures.
Drama Club Director Cathy Lord explained that the audience will be treated to the original works of Lewis Carroll, with the Drama Club putting together their own unique version of the well loved story.
“Pulling from both of Carroll’s manuscripts Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, and putting particular emphasis on the poetry which he so carefully wove into his writings,” said Lord. “Our production includes enactments of the ‘Jabberwocky’ and ‘The Walrus and the Carpenter’ like you have never seen before, and audience members should not be surprised if they suddenly find themselves pulled onstage for a tea party or game of croquet.”
The production is slated for Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. The production will take place on the stage at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online at https://jcs.hometownticketing.com/embed/all, and will be $8 each. Those tickets will be reserved for guests in the front section of the house prior to each performance.
Tickets will also be on sale at the door for $6 for children and senior citizens and $7 for adults. Availability of tickets purchased at the door will be first come, first served for the remaining open seats.
“There are about 60 JHS students involved with the production as members of the cast and crew,” Lord said.
Student cast members include seniors, Kassady Thompson, Dylan Davis and Abby Lanhart, as well as freshman Liam Milliken, lead the cast in the principal roles of Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit respectively.
The crew is under the capable leadership of co-student directors and stage crew managers, Ellora Duncan and Kaltra Woltz.
With Haleigh Hughes, leading the costume crew, Aiden Dempsey, tech crew, Alexis Bragg, makeup and Jaiden Goodman, tickets.
Other cast members include Hollies Hughes as the Caterpillar, Luke Davis as the Knave, Alex Jolly as the King, Abby Plants as the Cook, Schuler Murray as the Duchess, Tyler Allmon as Humpty Dumpty, S.C. Parks as the Mad Hatter, Evelyn Harley as the March Hare, Kamden Robinson as the Dormouse, Sydney Fain as Tweedle Dee and Rylie Kilgour as Tweedle Dum.
Rounding out the cast are Sage McCarty, Sabella McCarty, Ella WIllet, Olivia Ross, Riley Crabtree, Elaina Huston, Lexi Tripp, Dillon Bryan, Marcus Naugle, Jude Matteson, Ashley WIlls, Ben Naugle, Jacey Hively, Joey Springer and Artemis McGinnis.
Crew members include: Jada Carter, Allison Causey, Mackenzie Collins, Davis Ephlin, Kylee Fowler, Lucas Jolly, Emma Malone, Jasmine Marshment, Cassidy Riffle, Jeorgia Butler, Kelsey Casto, Autumn Crabtree, Madelyn Fannin, Kirsten Foster, Eric Robinson, Allie Castina, Kyley Duncan, Chloe Harriss, Keara King, Madelyn Parker, Charlatte Cordell, Catherine Kerr and Lexi Swain.
“The JHS Drama Club is very excited to welcome the public back to the theatre, but ask that safety protocols be followed,” stated Lord. “All guests will be asked to wear a mask at all times within the building and parties will be required to socially distance their seating from other parties.”
